‘I’m the only fool in Bollywood, ’ admits Sunny Leone

The actress who was speaking the set of Kapil Sharma show opened up about her punctuality when the singer there started praising her for always being on time.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2022) Bollywood Star Sunny Leone said in a thoughtful way that she is the only fool in the local industry who always be on time.

The 40-year old actor said that she always cared about being on time wherever she went but sarcastically addressed the bad habit of the most of the Bollywood celebrities who did not care much about being on time.

"I think I am the only fool in the industry because I come on time," said the actress while speaking during Kapil Sharma Show with Mika Singh. She was there to promote song Panghat.

The actress was responding to the singer when he talked about her punctuality. He said that he remembered his tour of the world with her and found her very punctual as she used to reach the show at 7 o’clock sharp.