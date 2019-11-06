UrduPoint.com
Imran Abbas And Sanam Chaudhary Praise Mere Paas Tum Ho

Chand Sahkeel 56 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:49 PM

Everyone is talking about the top-trending drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho'

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th November, 2019) Everyone is talking about the top-trending drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho'. The latest episode took the internet by storm. Everyone absolutely loved it especially the dialogues.People could not stop talking about it.

Our celebrities also praised the performances of actors and the story. Imran Abbas and Sanam Chaudhary praised the performances of the whole cast and story as well.Imran Abbas called this drama a masterpiece and said, "MERE PAAS TUM HO� a masterpiece made in decades and will be remembered forever.

Jerjees Seja, Nadeem Baig, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, Sanam Mehdi, Humayon Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Bhai, and the whole team deserve a standing ovation." Actress Sanam Chaudhary was all praises for this masterpiece and shared, "OOhhhh Myyy GodI can feel love @saeedhumayunGreed @ayezakhan.akPower @adnansid1Very well executed, the heart-wrenching story beautifully performed by all actorsKudos to @khalilurrehmanqamar1 for each and every dialogue..wet eyes every timeAmazing drama it is ..

mera ye bharam tha "Mere Paas Tum Ho" Haeeeeeee."

