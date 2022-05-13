UrduPoint.com

In New Album, Kendrick Lamar Delivers Introspection And Biting Social Critique

Chand Sahkeel Published May 13, 2022 | 02:45 PM

In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique

Kendrick Lamar, the rapper whose poignant lyricism has soundtracked the Black Lives Matter movement and compelled many to call him the voice of a generation, dropped his first solo album in five years on Friday

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Kendrick Lamar, the rapper whose poignant lyricism has soundtracked the Black Lives Matter movement and compelled many to call him the voice of a generation, dropped his first solo album in five years on Friday.

His long-anticipated fifth studio album "Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers" was released to streaming services overnight, and sees Lamar deliver raw self-reflection set against cutting social criticism.

The record is expected to dominate the charts and place the Pulitzer Prize-winning Lamar once again at the center of the American cultural conversation.

Born in Compton, California, the 34-year-old artist is renowned as one of contemporary music's most impactful writers, with his verses offering personal insights while taking on systemic issues such as race relations and structural poverty.

Set to jazz-heavy instrumentals, the Grammy-winner's music has made him a household name and a rare artist whose work is commercially successful but who is not dependent on constantly churning out content.

"Kendrick is a true lyricist," said Lakeyta Bonnette-Bailey, a professor at Georgia State University who has written extensively on the relationships between rap, politics and social justice.

"The way that he uses metaphors, the way that he hits on certain beats with certain verse... it's an entire experience," she told AFP.

"He always has something profound to say."In 2018 Lamar became the first rapper to win the Pulitzer prize for music, with the award's board saying his album "DAMN." was "unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African American life."

Related Topics

Music Lamar Georgia 2018 Race

Recent Stories

10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in year ..

10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in years: monitor

41 seconds ago
 Ikhtiar Wali accuses PTI Govt for using official m ..

Ikhtiar Wali accuses PTI Govt for using official machinery for Mardan show

43 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

5 minutes ago
 Russia war crimes allegations mount as Britain urg ..

Russia war crimes allegations mount as Britain urges more weapons for Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Marriyum holds Imran responsible for present econo ..

Marriyum holds Imran responsible for present economic catastrophe, US dollar's u ..

5 minutes ago
 Encroachments under Tehkal water tank removed

Encroachments under Tehkal water tank removed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.