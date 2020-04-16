UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Virus Lockdown, Moulin Rouge Dancers Go Through Their Paces

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:55 PM

In virus lockdown, Moulin Rouge dancers go through their paces

Dancers from the Moulin Rouge in Paris, used to strutting their stuff before large, enthusiastic audiences, now have just the mirror, or sometimes a cat to perform for, as they combat lockdown stagnation with a strict exercise regime at home. Alone

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Dancers from the Moulin Rouge in Paris, used to strutting their stuff before large, enthusiastic audiences, now have just the mirror, or sometimes a cat to perform for, as they combat lockdown stagnation with a strict exercise regime at home. Alone.

Dancers of the famed cabaret who usually perform French cancans twice a day, six days a week, suddenly find themselves homebound, along with the rest of France due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Working out in my small 30 square-metre (apartment) can be a bit tricky," said Australian Courtney Male, 23, who has performed with the cabaret in Paris' touristy Montmartre district for over a year.

"I try to keep everything as normal as possible," said the brunette, in a black leotard and ponytail, using the fireplace, as the highest feature in her apartment, for a dance bar.

"I work out in the afternoons, ballet bars, whole body workout" in an effort to stay fit without access to a gym or the Moulin Rouge's rehearsal space, she said.

"Then I go for a walk or a run, depending on what I've done before, if my workout was strenuous or not that hard," Male added.

The dancers must stay in tip-top shape, ready to tackle the physically demanding cancan as soon as the Moulin Rouge reopens along with other Paris entertainment venues shuttered to prevent the virus' spread.

Many are in small, Parisian apartments.

"For the workouts, (I do) my own routine which sometimes gets tiresome without machines or weights. I find inspiration online with a lot of free classes, yoga, pilates, ballet," said Male.

Mathilde Tutiaux, 32, stretches out on her kitchen counter.

"I am fortunate to have an open kitchen in my small living room," the Moulin Rouge dancer of eight years told AFP.

"I can put out a gym mat there, it gives me a bit of space. But not enough to dance..." Almost every day at 5:00 pm Tutiaux meets up with friends to exercise together... online.

Though the repertoire for now excludes leaps, spins, or practising "being lifted by the guys".

And the dancers have to watch what they eat.

"The costumes are made to measure, I cannot put on three or four kilos...," said Tutiaux.

"And when you have so much free time, it is difficult not to just stick your head in the fridge."The Moulin Rouge's 450 employees, including 90 dancers, were placed on partial unemployment since the nationwide lockdown entered into force on March 17.

Related Topics

Fireplace France Paris Male Turkish Lira March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

1 minute ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

31 minutes ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

46 minutes ago

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.