Indian Actor Anupam Kher Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:35 AM

Indian actor Anupam Kher tests positive for Coronavirus

The family members of the actor including his mother Dulari tested positive for Coronavirus and all of them quarantined themselves at home.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2020) Indian actor Anupam Kher and his family including his mother Dulari tested positive for novel Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared that his family member including his mother Dulari, his brother Raju Kher, his sister-in-law and his niece tested positive for Covid-19.

The actor said that first symptoms of his mother were loss of her appetite. He stated that he tested negative for the virus.

He wrote: “This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (mildly). We have admitted her to Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed!,”.

He also wrote: “I had taken my mother for a check-up yesterday, as she had been experiencing loss of appetite.

On doctor’s recommendation, we took her for CT scan to rule out any medical issue. Upon testing, she was found mildly Covid +. We have admitted her to Kokilaben Hospital. She is doing fine,”.

Anupam Kher asked the people to follow all precautionary measures and ensure their safety from the virus.

“They still tested positive despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months,” said the actor, adding that therefore he was urging everyone to take it seriously land understand that no amount of safety measures were enough.

“Friends don’t let your guards down. Let’s be vigilant, let’s be aware and let’s fight the bad times together,” he further wrote.

