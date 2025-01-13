Indian Actor, Fitness Trainer Sahil Khan’s wife embraces Islam

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sahil Khan shares news with his fans through a video on his social media platform alongside his wife Melana

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2025) Indian actor and fitness trainer Sahil Khan's wife Melana Alexandra on Monday embraced Islam.

Taking to Instagram, Sahil Khan shared the news with his fans through a video on his social media platform alongside his wife, Melana.

In his post, Sahil Khan expressed his pride, stating, “I feel honored to announce that my wife, Melana Alexandra, has accepted islam,”.

“Grateful to Allah for this beautiful journey,” said the actor's wife after embracing Islam.

Sahil Khan further wrote in his post, “I am thankful to Allah for this beautiful journey. May Allah accept our prayers,”.

It may be mentioned here that last year, Sahil Khan announced his second marriage to 22-year-old Melana Alexandra, who hailed from Europe. Sahil revealed that his wife married him after completing her education.

Previously, Sahil Khan was married to Negar Khan in 2003 but the couple separated just two years later.