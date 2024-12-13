Open Menu

Indian Actor Held After Stampede Death At Film Screening

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published December 13, 2024 | 11:34 PM

An Indian actor was arrested Friday after his appearance at a movie screening allegedly prompted a stampede by fans that crushed a woman to death, police and local media said

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) An Indian actor was arrested Friday after his appearance at a movie screening allegedly prompted a stampede by fans that crushed a woman to death, police and local media said.

Huge crowds had gathered at a theatre in the southern city of Hyderabad on December 4 to catch a glimpse of actor Allu Arjun as he arrived for the screening of his film "Pushpa 2: The Rule".

The 42-year-old actor was arrested on suspicion of three offences, including voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, a police officer told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media.

The officer added that seven other people had already been arrested in the case.

A video on social media platform X, shared by broadcaster TV9, showed the actor holding a coffee mug as he spoke to officers who arrived at his residence to take him into custody.

Later in the day, Arjun was granted interim bail for four weeks, media reports said.

The victim of the stampede was a woman in her 30s attending the screening with her son, who was also seriously injured.

