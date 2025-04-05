Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

(@Abdulla99267510)

Tamil, Malayalam film actor has been suffering from a prolonged illness

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2025) Renowned senior Tamil and Malayalam film actor Ravi Kumar Menon passed away at the age of 71 after a prolonged illness.

According to the Indian media, he had been battling cancer for quite some time and breathed his last on Friday morning at a private hospital in Chennai.

Confirming the news of his passing, the actor’s son said that the loss of his father is an irreparable one.

As soon as the news broke, the fans and members of the film industry took to social media to express their grief and condolences. The admirers paid tribute to Ravi Kumar’s artistic contributions, called him a “memorable actor who will never be forgotten,”.

Ravi Kumar started his film career in 1967 but he rose to fame through the Malayalam film Amma, directed by M. Krishnan Nair.

After that, there was no looking back, and he went on to showcase his acting talent in over 100 Tamil and Malayalam films. He also delivered memorable performances in several television serials.

His last rites would be held on Saturday (today) at his residence in Chennai where the family members, fans and fellow artists would bid him a final farewell.