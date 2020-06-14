Indian actor Sushant Singh commits suicides

(@fidahassanain)

The police has confirmed that his body was found hanging in his home with no apparent reason on record so far.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2020) Indian actor Sushant Singh committed suicide, the Indian media reported here on Sunday.

He was 36 years old.

According to local police, Sushant body was found hanging in his Bandra home.

However, there was not yet any apparent reason so far as to why he ended his life.

The sudden death of of Sushant Singh left his fans, friends and colleagues in shocking. Bollywood was already in pain due to death of Irfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

The information about the his death spread like fire in jungle on social media and on traditional media platforms in India and Pakistan.

(More details to come)