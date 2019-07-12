Indian actors recreate regional classic track at song launch in Mumbai

Bollywood actors, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra grooved to a new dance number of their upcoming romantic comedy film Jabariya Jodi' (forced couple) in India'

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) - Bollywood actors, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra grooved to a new dance number of their upcoming romantic comedy film Jabariya Jodi' (forced couple) in India's showbiz capital Mumbai as they released the track on Thursday (July 11).Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song �Zilla Hilela' (district is moving) features Malhotra and Bollywood actress, Elli Avram.

It is a recreated version of a regional song and has been sung by various singers including, Raja Hasan, Dev Negi, Pravesh Mallick, and Monali Thakur.

Malhotra said he hoped the audience will enjoy the film.Directed by Indian filmmaker, Prashant Singh, the film is set in eastern Bihar state and revolves around the issue of groom kidnapping.

The story revolves around a thug played by Malhotra who gets grooms forcefully married after kidnapping them in order to stop them from taking dowry.The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 02.