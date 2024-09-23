Indian Actors Support Screening Of “The Legend Of Maula Jatt” At Local Cinemas
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2024 | 06:03 PM
Delhi-based theater and film actor Imran Zahid, who is engaged in efforts to restore cultural ties between Pakistan and India, expresses his support for film screening
Mumbai: Pakistan’s blockbuster film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” has now support of the Indian actors for its screening at the local cinemas.
Delhi-based theater and film actor Imran Zahid, who is engaged in efforts to restore cultural ties between Pakistan and India, expressed his support for the film.
In an interview, he stated that the Indian distributors of the film (Zee Studios) have made it clear that the film is only being released in Punjab, so what is the purpose of these threats?
The reaction came after Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan's blockbuster film "The Legend of Maula Jatt" has faced objections from Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra, who tweeted that he will not allow the film to be released.
Imran Zahid believes that such threats and pressure tactics are moving us away from peace, emphasizing that art and culture should always take precedence over politics.
He questioned what message we are sending to the world by missing out on a magnificent film like Maula Jatt.
