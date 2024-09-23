Open Menu

Indian Actors Support Screening Of “The Legend Of Maula Jatt” At Local Cinemas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2024 | 06:03 PM

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinemas

Delhi-based theater and film actor Imran Zahid, who is engaged in efforts to restore cultural ties between Pakistan and India, expresses his support for film screening

Mumbai: Pakistan’s blockbuster film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” has now support of the Indian actors for its screening at the local cinemas.

Delhi-based theater and film actor Imran Zahid, who is engaged in efforts to restore cultural ties between Pakistan and India, expressed his support for the film.

In an interview, he stated that the Indian distributors of the film (Zee Studios) have made it clear that the film is only being released in Punjab, so what is the purpose of these threats?

The reaction came after Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan's blockbuster film "The Legend of Maula Jatt" has faced objections from Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra, who tweeted that he will not allow the film to be released.

Imran Zahid believes that such threats and pressure tactics are moving us away from peace, emphasizing that art and culture should always take precedence over politics.

He questioned what message we are sending to the world by missing out on a magnificent film like Maula Jatt.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Punjab From Fawad Khan

Recent Stories

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

10 minutes ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

20 minutes ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

30 minutes ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

33 minutes ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

1 hour ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

1 hour ago
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

1 hour ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

1 hour ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

4 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

4 hours ago
 Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

4 hours ago
 SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

5 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz