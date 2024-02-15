Indian Actress Rakhi Sawant Expresses Support For Imran Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
The Bollywood star says a gentleman has been jail while the majority of the population in Pakistan wants to see him in the prime minister office.
NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2024) Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expressed her support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday, stating that she would visit Pakistan to congratulate him upon his release from jail.
A video of Rakhi Sawant chanting slogans in support of Imran Khan is circulating widely on the social media.
In the video, Sawant claimed to be the first Indian girl advocating for Imran Khan's vote, asserting his unjust imprisonment without any crime.
In another Instagram video, Rakhi Sawant reiterated her intention to congratulate the PTI founder upon his release from jail, emphasizing that PTI's votes would secure victory, prompting her to plan another Umrah trip.
In another video, she highlighted that while the public wishes to see a certain gentleman in the prime minister's office, he remains incarcerated.
Furthermore, Sawant dedicated her latest song 'Drama Queen' to Imran Khan, noting that despite PTI's significant votes, some individuals continue to stir up controversy in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..
Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..
Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakistan6 days ago
-
Film actress Nighat Butt remembered7 days ago
-
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again8 days ago
-
Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary8 days ago
-
German metal music band accept to perform in Istanbul8 days ago
-
Digital agency behind Poonam Panday’s death rumours apologizes10 days ago
-
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time10 days ago
-
SZA and Swift win Grammys, as Tracy Chapman wows gala audience10 days ago
-
Boygenius, SZA, Eilish scoop early Grammys as Swift eyes record10 days ago
-
Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its release12 days ago
-
Poonam Panday refutes reports of her death12 days ago
-
Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered12 days ago