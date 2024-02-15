Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Bollywood star says a gentleman has been jail while the majority of the population in Pakistan wants to see him in the prime minister office.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2024) Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expressed her support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday, stating that she would visit Pakistan to congratulate him upon his release from jail.

A video of Rakhi Sawant chanting slogans in support of Imran Khan is circulating widely on the social media.

In the video, Sawant claimed to be the first Indian girl advocating for Imran Khan's vote, asserting his unjust imprisonment without any crime.

In another Instagram video, Rakhi Sawant reiterated her intention to congratulate the PTI founder upon his release from jail, emphasizing that PTI's votes would secure victory, prompting her to plan another Umrah trip.

In another video, she highlighted that while the public wishes to see a certain gentleman in the prime minister's office, he remains incarcerated.

Furthermore, Sawant dedicated her latest song 'Drama Queen' to Imran Khan, noting that despite PTI's significant votes, some individuals continue to stir up controversy in Pakistan.