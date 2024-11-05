Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

(@Abdulla99267510)

MADINAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) Indian actress and social media influencer Sana Sultan recently held her wedding ceremony in Madinah, and the event’s photos have gone viral on social media.

Sana, who gained fame from her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3, married Muhammad Wajid in an intimate ceremony in the holy city of Madinah.

She shared photos from her wedding on her Instagram account, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

In her post, Sana didn’t reveal much about her husband but expressed her joy through a few touching words.

She wrote, “Alhamdulillah! I humbly and joyfully share that I had the honor of getting married to my dear Wajid in a place as pure and sacred as Madinah.”

She added that their journey from friends to life partners is a testament to love, patience, and faith.

Sana’s friends and fans continue to congratulate her, with many social media stars also sending their best wishes.

She has also shared a video of her wedding on her account.