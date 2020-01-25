Indian actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide

Indian TV actor Sejal Sharma has allegedly committed suicide, Indian media reported early on Saturday morning

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Indian tv actor Sejal Sharma has allegedly committed suicide, Indian media reported early on Saturday morning.The actor was best known for her character of Simmi Khosla in Indian TV drama Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.The reason behind Sejal's suicide is not yet confirmed.

According to Indian police, Sejal, whose family resides in Udaipur, was living with her friend at Royal Nest Society in Shivar Garden.Sejal's friend found her hanging after she forcibly opened the door of their room when the actress did not respond to phone calls, police said and added that she was taken to a hospital where the actress was declared dead upon arrival.According to a suicide note found by the police, Sejal has stated that she was committing suicide due to personal reasons.Sejal's suicide comes only a month after another Indian actor Kushal Punjabi took his own life.