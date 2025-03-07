Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over arrogant behavior

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress while addressing a woman who approached her for her hair care brand had said that she could not afford her

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2025) Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill has sparked outrage on social media due to her recent behavior, with the users labeling her as arrogant.

The actress, who gained fame from reality show Bigg Boss 13, is facing criticism after a video of her interaction at an event went viral. In the footage, a woman approaches Shehnaaz to discuss her hair care brand.

Shehnaaz responded bluntly and asked the woman that where she had money to pay her. On it, the woman replied, “I can pay you right now,”.

To this, Shehnaaz remarked, “You can’t afford me,”. She also directed her to speak with her manager.

While the woman laughed off the exchange, social media users took offense.

Many criticized Shehnaaz for her rude attitude, calling her conceited and disrespectful.

The comments under the viral video reflected the backlash, with one user raising questions, “Who even are you to act so high and mighty?”

Another stated, “Shehnaaz Gill needs to change her attitude,”.

Some defended her remarks as a joke but the majority found her response inappropriate.

The critics argued that the celebrities should be mindful of their words as their behavior influenced the public, and accused Shehnaaz of misusing her fame.