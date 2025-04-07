Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film role

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress says in 2014, she went to a well-known director’s office for a film audition, accompanied by my mother, and when she entered the director’s cabin, he told her to sit on his lap and perform scene

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2025) Indian actress Shreya Gupta on Monday revealed that a director made an inappropriate demand during a casting process for a film role.

Shreya, who hailed from West Bengal, appeared in several films and web series.

The actress also shared the screen with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, actor Suriya, and Salman Khan in the film Sikandar.

In a recent interview, the actress opened up about being a victim of casting couch. She said, "I was subjected to casting couch in Chennai. In 2014, I went to a well-known director’s office for a film audition, accompanied by my mother.

When I entered the director’s cabin, he told me to sit on his lap and perform the scene."

“I was very young and got scared,” she continued. “I made an excuse, saying I would prepare the scene and come back the next day—but I never returned. Incidents like these pushed me away from the industry for a while and were one of the reasons I moved to Mumbai,”.

The actress chose not to disclose the director's name in the interview.

It may be mentioned here that several other actresses have also come forward in the past with allegations of casting couch in the film industry.