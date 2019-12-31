Indian actress Swara Bhaskar criticizes citizenship law

(@Aneesah05582539)

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has spoken up against PM Narendra Modi-led government and criticized Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC) in India.

According to details, the actress participated in the ongoing protest against citizenship law and chanted slogans."Bollywood has always been vulnerable to government interference and regulation.

We have archaic censorship laws and we have a volatile public that has been encouraged to become mob-like in the past few years," said Bhaskar in an exclusive interview with Gulf news.