Indian Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Reveals Childhood Sexual Harassment

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2025 | 03:24 PM

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

A renowned Tamil and Telugu actress becomes emotional and decides to open up about her past

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2025) Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, a renowned Tamil and Telugu actress, revealed that she was a victim of sexual harassment during her childhood.

During a recent television show, Varalaxmi made the revelation after an contestant shared their own experience of harassment by family members.

The actress became emotional and decided to open up about her past.

Varalaxmi stated, “I am just like you. My parents used to go to work and would leave me in the care of others.

During that time, five to six individuals exploited and harassed me. My story is just like yours,”.

She advised parents to educate their children about ‘good touch and bad touch’ to protect them from such incidents.

It may be mentioned here that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is the daughter of South Indian actor Sarathkumar and his first wife, Chaya Devi. She is also the stepdaughter of actress Radhika.

On July 3, 2024, Varalaxmi tied the knot with Mumbai-based gallerist Nikolai Sachdev.

