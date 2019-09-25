UrduPoint.com
Indian Association Asks Promoters To Cancel Concert Of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:53 PM

Indian association asks promoters to cancel concert of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has asked Indian promoters Karl Kalra and Nirmal Dhaliwal to cancel the concerts of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in United States and Canada

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has asked Indian promoters Karl Kalra and Nirmal Dhaliwal to cancel the concerts of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in United States and Canada.According to a notice, FWICE said, "We have already given our directive that no Indian artist/singer/dancer/anchor/performer and last but not least, the promoter would work with [Pakistani] nationals and [Pakistani] artists in view of the current alarming situation between the two countries.

""It is, therefore, our humble request to both of you to immediately cancel the above shows to maintain the dignity and honour of your country.

You are. India, for which you should be proud," the notice added.It further warned, "In case if you don't cancel the shows of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and go against the sentiments of Indians, no Indian Artist/ Singer/ dancer/ Anchor, Performer/ Promoter would ever work with you anywhere in the entire world."

