UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Dance Pioneer Astad Deboo Dies At 73

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 04:52 PM

Indian dance pioneer Astad Deboo dies at 73

Indian dance pioneer Astad Deboo, who was famous for celebrating fusion and collaborating with international artists like Pina Bausch and Pink Floyd, died aged 73 on Thursday, his family said

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Indian dance pioneer Astad Deboo, who was famous for celebrating fusion and collaborating with international artists like Pina Bausch and Pink Floyd, died aged 73 on Thursday, his family said.

"He left us in the early hours of December 10, at his home in Mumbai, after a brief illness, bravely borne," Deboo's family announced on Facebook.

"He leaves behind a formidable legacy of unforgettable performances combined with an unswerving dedication to his art, matched only by his huge, loving heart that gained him thousands of friends and a vast number of admirers," the statement added.

During a career that spanned half a century, Deboo consistently pushed boundaries, combining Indian classical dance forms such as Kathak and Kathakali with Western techniques to create a style that was indisputably modern.

He performed with artists ranging from British rock band Pink Floyd, German dancer Pina Bausch and choreographer Alison Becker Chase, and appeared on stage in over 70 countries according to local media reports.

He also collaborated with Indian artists including painter M.F. Hussain, Bollywood film-maker Vishal Bharadwaj as well as Tamil director Mani Ratnam.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, in 2007.

The Astad Deboo Dance Foundation, established by him in 2002, provided free training to poor and disabled students while Deboo himself worked with deaf students in India, Mexico and Hong Kong since the 1980s.

Despite his success, Deboo felt financial sponsors were hard to come by for modern dance.

"My journey has been full of ups and downs. Even today after 50 years, or 40 years, its difficult to get a sponsor for contemporary dance," he told Indian newspaper The Hindu in 2018.

"You are always dancing on the edge."

Related Topics

India Mumbai Century Poor Bollywood Facebook German Died Hong Kong Mexico December 2018 Family Media From

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Receive Turkish Delegation to Disc ..

2 minutes ago

Measures under way to increase milk, meat producti ..

2 minutes ago

Athens Refutes Media Reports About 'Secret Talks' ..

2 minutes ago

EU DisInfoLab's report exposed India's malicious a ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says RT Trusted by Dozens of Millions of Peo ..

17 minutes ago

UK demands EU concessions ahead of 'moment of fina ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.