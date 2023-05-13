UrduPoint.com

Indian Filmmaker Accuses Imran Khan Of Stealing Song From His Film

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2023 | 02:28 PM

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says the song "Hum Dekhenge" featured in the video is the official song of his film "The Kashmir Files".

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2023) Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Saturday accused the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, of plagiarizing a song from his controversial film "The Kashmir Files".

In a tweet shared from Imran Khan's Instagram account, Agnihotri claimed that the song "Hum Dekhenge" featured in the video is the official song of his film "The Kashmir Files".

The Indian filmmaker clarified that there are several versions of the poem written by Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, and the publishing rights for this particular version were obtained from Faiz House.

The accusation has sparked controversy between the two countries, with some condemning the alleged plagiarism and others defending Imran Khan and his party.

