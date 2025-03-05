Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Caught Red-handed Smuggling Over 15kg Of Gold
Officials say actress had traveled to Dubai for four times in past 15 days which had placed her under DRI surveillance due to her frequent visits
Indian Kannada film actress Ranya Rao has been arrested for smuggling over 14 kilograms of gold.
The officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended Ranya Rao at Bengaluru International Airport and seized 14.8 kg of gold from her possession.
The reports further stated that the actress had traveled to Dubai for four times in the past 15 days, which had placed her under DRI surveillance due to her frequent visits.
Two days ago, upon her return from Dubai to Bengaluru Airport, she was caught by the authorities. During a search, it was discovered that she had allegedly concealed a large quantity of gold inside a jacket she was wearing and had also hidden gold bars within her clothing to smuggle them.
The Indian media reported that the seized gold is estimated to be worth around INR 120 million (12 crore).
The actress reportedly claimed to be the daughter of the Director General of Police (DGP) upon her arrival at the airport, and the authorities are also investigating her claim.
Meanwhile, Ranya Rao is currently being interrogated following her arrest and will be presented before Bengaluru court soon.
It may be mentioned here that Ranya Rao is well known for starring opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep in the film Maanikya.
