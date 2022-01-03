Indian singer A. R. Rahman’s daughter gets engaged

(@FahadShabbir)

Khatija has taken to Instagram, uploaded a lengthy note and shared a collage of adorable pictures of the ceremony.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) The daughter of renowned Indian singer A. R. Rahman got engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaikh Muhammad.

A simple but beautiful ceremony was held for engagement.

Khatija took to Instagram and shared the news with her followers and introduced her future partner besides posting a lengthy note. She also shared an adorable collage of the people.

She wrote, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan,”

“ An aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” she added.

The well-acclaimed musician also shared the post on his IG story.