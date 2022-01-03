UrduPoint.com

Indian Singer A. R. Rahman’s Daughter Gets Engaged

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 03:17 PM

Indian singer A. R. Rahman’s daughter gets engaged

Khatija has taken to Instagram, uploaded a lengthy note and shared a collage of adorable pictures of the ceremony.  

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) The daughter of renowned Indian singer A. R. Rahman got engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaikh Muhammad.

A simple but beautiful ceremony was held for engagement.

Khatija took to Instagram and shared the news with her followers and introduced her future partner besides posting a lengthy note. She also shared an adorable collage of the people.

She wrote, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan,”

“ An aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” she added.

The well-acclaimed musician also shared the post on his IG story.

Related Topics

India December Post Family All Instagram

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq steps down as interim head coach w ..

Saqlain Mushtaq steps down as interim head coach with PCB

19 minutes ago
 Spiritual Therapy: Miraculous healing powers of Su ..

Spiritual Therapy: Miraculous healing powers of Surah Ar-Rahman

13 minutes ago
 Rashid bin Hamdan issues decision to form new Al N ..

Rashid bin Hamdan issues decision to form new Al Nasr Club’s Board of Director ..

24 minutes ago
 India starts vaccinating 15 to 18-year-olds amid O ..

India starts vaccinating 15 to 18-year-olds amid Omicron fears

13 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 4,084 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

Philippines logs 4,084 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,855,819

13 minutes ago
 Australian Treasurer announces post-lockdown job f ..

Australian Treasurer announces post-lockdown job figures ahead of 2022 election

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.