Open Menu

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman Discharged From Chennai Hospital

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital

Singer was admitted due to chest pain but his sister Fatima dismissed these reports as baseless

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2025) Bollywood’s legendary singer and Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has been discharged from a private hospital in Chennai.

The Indian media claimed that the singer was admitted due to chest pain but his sister Fatima dismissed these reports as baseless.

In an interview with Indian media, Rahman’s spokesperson clarified that he had recently returned from a trip to London and was not feeling well, prompting him to visit the hospital for a check-up.

According to the spokesperson, the doctors attributed his condition to dehydration caused by fasting during Ramadan.

After undergoing necessary medical examinations, the singer was discharged from the hospital as per media reports.

Related Topics

India Visit London Chennai Media From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai ..

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newb ..

Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

26 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

52 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

1 hour ago
 Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

4 hours ago
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

4 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

5 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

5 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Waqf Burj Al Khair donates AED1 million to support ..

Waqf Burj Al Khair donates AED1 million to support ERC projects

5 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz