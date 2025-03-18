Indian Singer A.R. Rahman Discharged From Chennai Hospital
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM
Singer was admitted due to chest pain but his sister Fatima dismissed these reports as baseless
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2025) Bollywood’s legendary singer and Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has been discharged from a private hospital in Chennai.
The Indian media claimed that the singer was admitted due to chest pain but his sister Fatima dismissed these reports as baseless.
In an interview with Indian media, Rahman’s spokesperson clarified that he had recently returned from a trip to London and was not feeling well, prompting him to visit the hospital for a check-up.
According to the spokesperson, the doctors attributed his condition to dehydration caused by fasting during Ramadan.
After undergoing necessary medical examinations, the singer was discharged from the hospital as per media reports.
