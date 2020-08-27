UrduPoint.com
Indian Stars Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Expecting First Child

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 03:10 PM

Indian stars Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting first child

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma announced Thursday they are expecting their first child in January

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma announced Thursday they are expecting their first child in January.

Photos of Kohli and a pregnant Sharma were posted on the celebrity couple's social media accounts.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Kohli tweeted.

The pair married in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017 after being in a relationship for several years.

Kohli, 31, is one of the world's top batsmen and captain of India's national cricket team.

Sharma, 32, is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film "Zero", and has also been working on content for streaming platforms.

