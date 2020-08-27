Indian stars Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting first child

(@Aneesah05582539)

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma announced Thursday they are expecting their first child in January

Photos of Kohli and a pregnant Sharma were posted on the celebrity couple's social media accounts.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Kohli tweeted.

The pair married in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017 after being in a relationship for several years.

Kohli, 31, is one of the world's top batsmen and captain of India's national cricket team.

Sharma, 32, is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film "Zero", and has also been working on content for streaming platforms.