Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residence

(@fidahassanain)

Police say his body was found hanging in the kitchen of his flat suspecting that he ended up his own life.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) Indian tv actor and model Samir Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai home according to police on Wednesday night.

Samir Sharma, 44-year old actor, was seen in popular TV shows "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki", was found hanging in the kitchen of his flat.

The police suspected that he committed suicide.

A case of accidental death has been registered but no suicide note has been found at the house so far. Police are still investigating the case and the body has been sent for autopsy.

Social media was filled with condolence messages as the news of his death broke, with many celebrities and fans expressing grief over his demise.