UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injury Forces Madonna To Cancel Paris Concert

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:07 PM

Injury forces Madonna to cancel Paris concert

Pop singer Madonna has cancelled a Sunday night concert in Paris because of an injury, the concert hall where she was due to perform announced

PARIS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Pop singer Madonna has cancelled a Sunday night concert in Paris because of an injury, the concert hall where she was due to perform announced."We regret to inform you that tonight's Madame X concert at the Grand Rex is cancelled as a result of ongoing injuries," said a message at the venue's website.

The Paris daily Le Parisien reported that Madonna had suffered torn ligaments in a knee and had struggled during Thursday's concert before bursting into tears.The Grand Rex did not say whether the 61-year-old star would be able to perform her other shows booked there.Madonna arrived in the French capital on February 22 and was scheduled to perform at the Grand Rex until March 11.The tour started in New York in September, and after dates in the United States moved to Europe with dates in Lisbon and London.

Paris is the last stop on the tour.

Related Topics

Europe London Paris Lisbon New York United States February March September Sunday

Recent Stories

Ministry invites sponsored Hajj applications by Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Algerian Health Ministry Confirms 2 New Coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

No impact from coronavirus on operations: Dana Gas

41 minutes ago

Invisible Man' sees its way to top of N.America bo ..

3 minutes ago

Took long break from acting to focus on religion: ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan aim to finish ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.