"Instrumental Fusion" Music Concert At Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized instrumental music concert titled "Instrumental Fusion" here at Alhamra Arts Council on Monday.

According to LAC spokesperson, renowned artists including Zeyan Mohammad (Guitarist), Ustad Shehbaz Hussian (Tabla Player) and Baqir Abbas (Flute Player) performed on the occasion.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that the purpose of the programme was to promote the classical and instrumental music and to entertain people, Alhamra's platform was the great source of expression of beautiful Pakistani traditions.

He said that the LAC was introducing innovative programs for the people in language, music, theatre and arts.

This event was attended by a large number of people, enjoyed the fusion of tabla, guitar and flute, and appreciated the performance of artists.