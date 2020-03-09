UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Instrumental Fusion" Music Concert At Alhamra

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:22 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized instrumental music concert titled "Instrumental Fusion" here at Alhamra Arts Council on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized instrumental music concert titled "Instrumental Fusion" here at Alhamra Arts Council on Monday.

According to LAC spokesperson, renowned artists including Zeyan Mohammad (Guitarist), Ustad Shehbaz Hussian (Tabla Player) and Baqir Abbas (Flute Player) performed on the occasion.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that the purpose of the programme was to promote the classical and instrumental music and to entertain people, Alhamra's platform was the great source of expression of beautiful Pakistani traditions.

He said that the LAC was introducing innovative programs for the people in language, music, theatre and arts.

This event was attended by a large number of people, enjoyed the fusion of tabla, guitar and flute, and appreciated the performance of artists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Music Event

Recent Stories

Cyprus reports 2 coronavirus cases, all EU states ..

7 seconds ago

Hindu community of Karachi mark the beginning of H ..

8 seconds ago

Women empowerment is key to progress: Dr Firdous

10 seconds ago

Virus-hit cruise ship prepares to dock in Californ ..

11 seconds ago

President issues decree appointing Samira Al Rumai ..

1 hour ago

S. Korea-Japan Ties Fall Victim to COVID-19 as Tra ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.