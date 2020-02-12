'Instrumentally yours' to rejuvenate eastern musical instruments

(@Aneesah05582539)

Art group, Theatre Wallay, has arranged a fortnightly series featuring performances of artists playing different instruments to rejuvenate the fading art of eastern musical instruments especially among the youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Art group, Theatre Wallay, has arranged a fortnightly series featuring performances of artists playing different instruments to rejuvenate the fading art of eastern musical instruments especially among the youth.

These evenings will be titled as 'Instrumentally Yours' that have been started in February and would conclude in April while different maters in their instruments will perform live in front of the audience on every second Saturday of the month here at The Farm at Bani Gala.

The players will play a mix of melodies such as folk, filmi, and classical tunes while the main instruments include Sitar, Rabab, Santoor, Tabla and flute.

The instrument in coming event on Saturday was Rabab while the artist was Bilal Khan Bilal who won the prize for the best Rabab Player at a national competition organized by Lok Virsa.