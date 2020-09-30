International film production activity creates over 2,700 jobs in Fiji in 2019

UrduPoint.com
Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:14 PM

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :International film production activities injected an estimated 138.5 million Fijian Dollars (about 64.9 million U.S. dollars) into Fiji's economy in 2019 while creating over 2,700 jobs, said Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, Faiyaz Koya, here on Wednesday.

Koya said that despite the challenging time the world is going through, international filmmakers should still have an avenue to do their work.

He stressed the importance of providing a platform for them, adding this will also help Fiji's domestic film industry to grow.

Data showed that in 2018, about 56 foreign films with an estimated total spending of 85.4 million Fijian dollars (about 40 million U.S. dollars) had been shot in Fiji.

In 2017, the 74 foreign films shot in Fiji generated economic activities worth 361 million Fijian dollars (about 169 million U.S. dollars).

