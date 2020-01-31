UrduPoint.com
Internationally Known Actor Of Paksiatn Regrets Decline In TV Drama Quality

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:15 PM

Internationally known actor of Paksiatn regrets decline in TV drama quality

Seasoned TV and stage actor, Talat Hussain has regretted steady decline in the content of locally produced television plays severely affecting needed change the strong medium of art can bring about in the society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Seasoned tv and stage actor, Talat Hussain has regretted steady decline in the content of locally produced television plays severely affecting needed change the strong medium of art can bring about in the society.

Speaking at a programme titled "Meeting with Legends," organised by H.E.J Alumni he emphasized that stage and television plays must not cross moral boundaries as art cannot achieve excellence without spirituality and sanctity.

He regretted that current drama production largely lack quality and excellence and it was mainly because sub-standard content and work is being produced in the name of commercialism.

He said, there was no dearth of qualified and competent individuals in the field who were but being deliberately ignored and that consequently material being showcased is registered to have its negative implications on the society in general.

Later during question and answer session, Hussain urged the students to inculcate book-reading as a habit as this not only widens the vision of the readers but also open fresh avenues for them.

My association with learning took me to England where I joined the London academy of Music and Dramatic Art in 1972 and got myself trained in the field of drama, he said in reply to a question.

The event held at the Prof. Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK), was attended by students of the center as well as scholars, and researchers from different departments of the university.

ICCBS Director Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary also spoke on the occasion.

