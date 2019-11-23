The third edition of 'Asia Peace Film Festival' concluded on Saturday here at Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :The third edition of ' Asia Peace Film Festival' concluded on Saturday here at Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC).

This year, festival presented a highly anticipated line up of 89 short films, 12 music videos, 28 short documentary and 20 animated films.

Four awards for the best short film, animated film, documentary film, and music video were given during the event.

A 'O father' film from Iran won the best short film award, 'At Home' from Philippines won the best documentary award, 'Pet men' from Iran won the best animation award and 'Scars Left Behind' Turkey won best music video award.

'Indus Blues', a documentary that had won awards abroad for its depiction of fading folk musical art-forms in the region was screened on the last day of the festival.

The festival had special screening of the short film ' The Elephant Bird' by Amir Masood Soheili from Iran. The festival also screened films from the best of Al-Nahj International Film Festival (Iraq) curated by the manager of the festival Hasanain Al Hani.

The festival also organized four sessions of policy dialogue during 'Film Conference' on cinema, film culture , peace and justice.

Director General Punjab Institute of Language, Arts & Culture (PILAC) Saman Rai was the chief guest who distributed awards among winners.