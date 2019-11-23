UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Film Festival Concludes With 4 Awards

Chand Sahkeel 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:45 PM

Int'l film festival concludes with 4 awards

The third edition of 'Asia Peace Film Festival' concluded on Saturday here at Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :The third edition of 'Asia Peace Film Festival' concluded on Saturday here at Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC).

This year, festival presented a highly anticipated line up of 89 short films, 12 music videos, 28 short documentary and 20 animated films.

Four awards for the best short film, animated film, documentary film, and music video were given during the event.

A 'O father' film from Iran won the best short film award, 'At Home' from Philippines won the best documentary award, 'Pet men' from Iran won the best animation award and 'Scars Left Behind' Turkey won best music video award.

'Indus Blues', a documentary that had won awards abroad for its depiction of fading folk musical art-forms in the region was screened on the last day of the festival.

The festival had special screening of the short film ' The Elephant Bird' by Amir Masood Soheili from Iran. The festival also screened films from the best of Al-Nahj International Film Festival (Iraq) curated by the manager of the festival Hasanain Al Hani.

The festival also organized four sessions of policy dialogue during 'Film Conference' on cinema, film culture , peace and justice.

Director General Punjab Institute of Language, Arts & Culture (PILAC) Saman Rai was the chief guest who distributed awards among winners.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Iran Punjab Turkey Iraq Philippines Event From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Kisan platforms to benefit people and farmers: Usm ..

6 minutes ago

CPEC, a mutually beneficial project for Pakistan, ..

6 minutes ago

PTI govt taking steps for promotion of arts: Shafq ..

6 minutes ago

PTI leader stresses women empowerment

6 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority recovers 1190kg adulterated ..

12 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal's philosophy covers all aspects of hu ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.