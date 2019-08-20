UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Music Competition To Be Held In NE China

Chand Sahkeel 31 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:36 PM

Int'l music competition to be held in NE China

The second International Music Competition Harbin will be held between Aug. 28 and Sept. 10 in the northeastern Chinese city

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The second International Music Competition Harbin will be held between Aug. 28 and Sept. 10 in the northeastern Chinese city.

According to the organizer, the event has attracted 305 competitors from 22 countries and regions, including Canada, France, Russia and Germany.

With the first prize of 50,000 U.S.

Dollars, the finals will see 30 pianists, 30 violinists, 35 vocalists and six composers who passed the qualifying round held between May 19 and June 2.

Being the capital of China's border province of Heilongjiang, Harbin had early access to European classical music. It also is the home to one of China's oldest symphony orchestras, the Harbin Symphony Orchestra, which was founded in 1908. In 2010, the United Nations recognized Harbin as a "Music City."

Related Topics

United Nations Music Russia China Canada France Germany Harbin May June Border Event From

Recent Stories

Georgia TV Anchor Who Insulted Putin Fired by New ..

25 seconds ago

Killers of police personnel arrested in Rawalpindi ..

27 seconds ago

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup bid draws interest

28 seconds ago

Emirati poet, writer Habib Al Sayegh dies

22 minutes ago

Five held in France for urging attacks on G7 polic ..

30 seconds ago

RPO Rawalpindi kicks off tree plantation campaign

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.