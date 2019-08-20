The second International Music Competition Harbin will be held between Aug. 28 and Sept. 10 in the northeastern Chinese city

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The second International Music Competition Harbin will be held between Aug. 28 and Sept. 10 in the northeastern Chinese city.

According to the organizer, the event has attracted 305 competitors from 22 countries and regions, including Canada, France, Russia and Germany.

With the first prize of 50,000 U.S.

Dollars, the finals will see 30 pianists, 30 violinists, 35 vocalists and six composers who passed the qualifying round held between May 19 and June 2.

Being the capital of China's border province of Heilongjiang, Harbin had early access to European classical music. It also is the home to one of China's oldest symphony orchestras, the Harbin Symphony Orchestra, which was founded in 1908. In 2010, the United Nations recognized Harbin as a "Music City."