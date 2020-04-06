Iqra and Yasin Hussain enjoy quarantine amid fears of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The couple shares pictures and videos of their quarantine with their fans.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2020) Renowned Lollywood couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz enjoying quarantine time together amid lockdowns due to Coronavirus.

Both Yasir and Iqra have been sharing with adorable photos and pictures with fans from their quarantine. “Almost done .....#koftay #covid #gharkakhana,” wrote the actress on her Instagram account.

She also stitched a kurta for her husband within just two days. Yasir shared the pictures of his Kurta on Instagram and appreciated her skills.

“Wah @iiqraaziz wah.. aap har fan mola hain .. yeh kurta iqra ne 2 din mai banaya hai. aur yeh pehla kapra hai jo siya hai . i’m happy that she chose . love you babe #iqraazizhussain #yasirhussain #kurtastitching #quarantine,” wrote Yasin Hussain.