Iqra Aziz All Set To Make Film Debut With Yasir Hussain

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:49 PM

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Famous actress Iqra Aziz is all set to make debut in Pakistani film with her fianc and actor and writer Yasir Hussain.Both artists will be seen in upcoming movie Half Fry' which is an action-comedy film directed by Abu Aleeha.

The film also features Faizan Khawaja and Faryal Mehmood in the lead roles.Currently, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are busy in the shooting of drama Jhooti alongside Ahmed Ali Butt.

More Stories From Showbiz

