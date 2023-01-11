UrduPoint.com

Iqra Aziz Asks Fans To Subscribe Her YouTube Channel

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:42 AM

The actress has continuously been running campaign of her YouTube channel.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th,2023) Iqra Aziz, the known actress, has asked her fans and followers to subscribe her YouTube channel.

Taking to Twitter, the actress has shared the link of her YouTube, addressing her fans and followers, "If you have not subscribed my YouTube channel then click the link below and subscribe my YouTube channel,".

Earlier, her photos she shared on Twitter and other social media platforms went viral as thousands of fans and followers of the actress liked and commented on them.

