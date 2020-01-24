UrduPoint.com
Iqra Aziz Awards “Best Chef Certificate” To Yasir For Making Delicious Pulao

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 05:58 PM

Iqra Aziz awards “Best Chef Certificate” to Yasir for making delicious Pulao

The couple recently returned from Sri-Lanka after celebrating their honeymoon there.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2020) Iqra Aziz—the newly married actress—has awarded the ‘Best Chef Certificate’ to her husband Yasir Hussain for cooking “Pyar ka Pulao”.

Taking to Instagram, Iqra Aziz shared picture of the picture of the “Best Chef Certificate” –the certificate carrying her and her husband’s picture—with a title that Pyar ka Pulao has achieved the “Best Chef Certificate ”.

She captioned the picture: “Don’t miss it,”.

Yasir also shared Pdf-filled photo on his Instagram story and wrote: “ Pulao jis pe mujhy yeh aizaaz mila (Pulao that made me win this award).

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain got married on Dec 28, 2019 and recently returned from Sri Lanka after enjoying their honeymoon over there. Later, the couple also visited the mother of Iqra Aziz and enjoyed “Daawat-e-Ammi”.

