Iqra Aziz gets inspiration from woman assistant commissioner

The actress has set the picture of the woman assistant commissioner as story of her Instagram account, saying: “Young girl is governing religious clerics, police officers and administrative staff,”.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2020) Popular actress Iqra Aziz inspired by a woman assistant commissioner holding an important meeting with clerics and police officers set her pictures as story of her Instagram.

The woman was identified as Shahida Parveen who is serving as assistant commissioner in Mirpurkhas.

The pictures of the assistant commissioner chairing meeting full of men including the clerics and police officials.

Iqra set her pictures as story of Instagram account.

It was Shahida’s first assignment as public servant after she assumed charge as assistant commissioner.

It may be mentioned here that Zahid Perveen, an assistant superintendent of police in Karachi, is the sister of Shahida Parveen.