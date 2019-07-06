Iqra Aziz opens up about cyber bullying and mental health

(@Aneesah05582539)

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz opened up about cyberbullying and mental health in her latest post on Instagram.The 21-year-old who rose to fame through the hit drama Suno Chanda penned a lengthy note on Instagram regarding mental health and about being cyberbullied

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz opened up about cyberbullying and mental health in her latest post on Instagram.The 21-year-old who rose to fame through the hit drama Suno Chanda penned a lengthy note on Instagram regarding mental health and about being cyberbullied."It takes a few words to humiliate someone to the core, few words to fat shame someone, few words to thrust down their throat that they aren't good enough for the world, few words to spread negativity and insecurities," Aziz wrote on Instagram.She added, "It take a few words to bring a smile on someone's face, it would take a few words to save someone's life, it would take a few words to make someone feel beautiful, it would take a few words to spread all the positivity you have.

"The actor further said, "These are some of my thoughts after reading all the criticism/negative comments on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

These are the most used apps, this is social media, it has so much POWER of its own and that means you have the power to make someone's day or make them forcefully admit by bullying them that it wouldn't make a difference if they weren't around,"She added, "300 million people around the world have depression, according to World Health Organisation - March 21' 2019.""Why Make Them Feel Bad, When We Have The Power To Make Them Feel Good?" Aziz added.