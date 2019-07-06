UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iqra Aziz Opens Up About Cyber Bullying And Mental Health

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:19 PM

Iqra Aziz opens up about cyber bullying and mental health

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz opened up about cyberbullying and mental health in her latest post on Instagram.The 21-year-old who rose to fame through the hit drama Suno Chanda penned a lengthy note on Instagram regarding mental health and about being cyberbullied

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz opened up about cyberbullying and mental health in her latest post on Instagram.The 21-year-old who rose to fame through the hit drama Suno Chanda penned a lengthy note on Instagram regarding mental health and about being cyberbullied."It takes a few words to humiliate someone to the core, few words to fat shame someone, few words to thrust down their throat that they aren't good enough for the world, few words to spread negativity and insecurities," Aziz wrote on Instagram.She added, "It take a few words to bring a smile on someone's face, it would take a few words to save someone's life, it would take a few words to make someone feel beautiful, it would take a few words to spread all the positivity you have.

"The actor further said, "These are some of my thoughts after reading all the criticism/negative comments on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

These are the most used apps, this is social media, it has so much POWER of its own and that means you have the power to make someone's day or make them forcefully admit by bullying them that it wouldn't make a difference if they weren't around,"She added, "300 million people around the world have depression, according to World Health Organisation - March 21' 2019.""Why Make Them Feel Bad, When We Have The Power To Make Them Feel Good?" Aziz added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Social Media Facebook Twitter Reading March 2019 Post All Fat Million Instagram Depression

Recent Stories

In Sindh, sacrificial animals can only be bought b ..

2 minutes ago

Libya's Mufti wants Muslims to boycott Hajj, Umrah

9 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah being given toxic medicines in jail ..

12 minutes ago

Bodies of Victims of Fire on Deep-Water Submersibl ..

3 seconds ago

Another accomplice of Czech model Teresa surfaces

29 minutes ago

Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber at odds in spat ove ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.