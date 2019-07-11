Iqra Aziz shares her bliss after engagement

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Sharing the picture of her engagement ring, she said she is so happy that she can only hear good remarks and wishes.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) Actress Iqra Aziz has shared her bliss after engagement.

In a heartfelt note, Iqra Aziz shared how she is overwhelmed after the magical moment at Lux Style Awards (LSA).

“Love is to express, not to impress💕 My man expressed his love in front of the world which takes a lot of guts and i am blissful🕺🏻you’r my ZING👯‍♀️Thankyou for being so expressive, generous, caring, loving, chivalrous, realistic and noble♥ I love you...X” she wrote.

About people trolling the couple saying it was a staged proposal, she said, “Don’t call it planned if a girl doesn’t cry but enjoys the moment she is proposed. Don’t spoil my moment and wait for your own happiness.

“To whom it may concern: Agr larki proposal k waqt roti nahi balky ek khushi k lamhe ko hans kar enjoy karti hai tou yeh nahi kehte k planned tha.

Rung main bhung na daalein aur apni khushi ka intezaar karein. SHUKRIYA,” she added.

Actor Yasir Hussain proposed Iqra Aziz at the LSA.

Both of the stars were frequently seen posting stories and posts on social media and the couple posted a love confession on their Instagram account last Valentine’s Day.

However, they made it official at LSA with their engagement.

In a dramatic scene, Yasir Hussain while hosting the show suddenly took a pause from his performance and expressed his feelings for Iqra.

He bowed down on his knees and proposed Iqra in front of the entire entertainment fraternity. The actor also presented her an engagement ring which Iqra happily accepted.

This was followed by Yasir Hussain intimately kissing Iqra.

The video of Yasir proposing Iqra has been making rounds on internet with people giving mixed remarks.