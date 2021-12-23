UrduPoint.com

Iqra Aziz Shares Son Kabir’s Picture With Fans As He Turns Five Months Old

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 05:17 PM

The actress has shared her son’s picture for the first time, saying that it is time to share it with you all [fans].

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2021) Actor Iqra Aziz on Thursday introduced her son for the first time with her fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram, The Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress shared the picture of her son Kabir to give fans a glimpse of soul of her life as Kabir turned five months old.

She wrote, "Meet #kabirhussainOur hearts are full of love and we thought it’s time to share it with you All.Happy 5months my baby boy. Special thanks to @sobabyphotography for the beautiful photoshoot for kabir when he was 3months,".

The fans and followers of the actress showered their love on the newly born.

