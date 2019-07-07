UrduPoint.com
Iqra Aziz Speaks Up Against Body Shaming, Cyber Bulling

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:44 PM

Iqra Aziz speaks up against body shaming, cyber bulling

Says social media can ruin someone’s confidence and can give them severe depression.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 7th July, 2019) Actress Iqra Aziz has spoken up about cyber bulling and body shaming.

Taking to Instagram regarding her controversial beach pictures, she said that people need to understand that bullying someone, body shaming, abusing someone and spreading negativity is very easy and that can in seconds ruin the other person’s confidence and can give them severe depression.

“It takes a few words to humiliate someone to the core, few words to fat shame someone, few words to thrust down their throat that they aren’t good enough for the world, few words to spread negativity and insecurities,” she said.

“It take a few words to bring a smile on someone’s face, it would take a few words to save someone’s life, it would take a few words to make someone feel beautiful, it would take a few words to spread all the positivity you have,” the actress added.

She wants people to be kind enough to spread smiles and positivity as social media has a lot of power which can make or spoil someone’s life in seconds.

“These are some of my thoughts after reading all the criticism/negative comments on twitter, Instagram and Facebook. These are the most used apps, this is social media, it has so much POWER of its own and that means you have the power to make someone’s day or make them forcefully admit by bullying them that it wouldn’t make a difference if they weren’t around,” Iqra said.

“300 million people around the world have depression, according to World Health Organisation- March 21’ 2019. Why Make Them Feel Bad, When We Have The Power To Make Them Feel Good⁉” she asked.

