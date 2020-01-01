Pakistani starlet Iqra Aziz, who tied the knot with Yasir Hussain on December 28, 2019, has extended new year wishes to fans

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Pakistani starlet Iqra Aziz, who tied the knot with Yasir Hussain on December 28, 2019, has extended new year wishes to fans.Recently-wed Iqra Aziz, taking to Instagram while sharing a PDA-filled post with hubby Yasir Hussain writes, "Happy New Year everyone."Sharing the dance emoji, Iqra further writes, "I hope and wish we all accomplish our new year resolutions this year too.

"Pakistan's most sought-after couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain took the internet by storm after they got married on Saturday.

However, Iqra still can't believe she is married now.Tagging husband, 35-year-old Chhalawa actor with a love emoji, Iqra says, "Can't believe we're married".Iqra and Yasir got married in a beautiful daytime ceremony held on Saturday.The two kicked off their wedding festivities last week with a traditional mayun and mehndi ceremony.