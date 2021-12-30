Iqra Aziz takes part in sexual harassment awareness session

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lollywood star says it is an honor for her to attendd a live Stand up training at the Dubai Expo

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2021) Lollywood star Iqra Aziz has reached Dubai to represent Pakistan at an International forum being held under the aegis of L'Oréal Paris in collaboration with Hollaback.

Donning a white outfit for the night, she paired her looked with a royal blue blazer as she attended the forum.

Taking to Instagram, Iqra Aziz shared a threat of photos with fans after she attended famous exhibition in Dubai where she had an encounter with Eva Longoria in a sexual harassment awareness session.

She wrote, "Had the honour of attending a live Stand Up training at the Dubai Expo; organised by L'Oréal Paris in collaboration with Hollaback,".

"I got to meet Eva Longoria who led the session and explained the 5D methodology to combat sexual harassment in public spaces," added Iqra.