UrduPoint.com

Iqra Aziz Takes Part In Sexual Harassment Awareness Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 01:41 PM

Iqra Aziz takes part in sexual harassment awareness session

The Lollywood star says it is an honor for her to attendd a live Stand up training at the Dubai Expo

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2021) Lollywood star Iqra Aziz has reached Dubai to represent Pakistan at an International forum being held under the aegis of L'Oréal Paris in collaboration with Hollaback.

Donning a white outfit for the night, she paired her looked with a royal blue blazer as she attended the forum.

Taking to Instagram, Iqra Aziz shared a threat of photos with fans after she attended famous exhibition in Dubai where she had an encounter with Eva Longoria in a sexual harassment awareness session.

She wrote, "Had the honour of attending a live Stand Up training at the Dubai Expo; organised by L'Oréal Paris in collaboration with Hollaback,".

"I got to meet Eva Longoria who led the session and explained the 5D methodology to combat sexual harassment in public spaces," added Iqra.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dubai Paris Instagram

Recent Stories

EGA repays Al Taweelah project finance facilities ..

EGA repays Al Taweelah project finance facilities early in optimisation of capit ..

17 minutes ago
 Pak-EPA monitoring ambient air quality data of ICT ..

Pak-EPA monitoring ambient air quality data of ICT daily

2 minutes ago
 India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021: data

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021: data

2 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

2 minutes ago
 Cargo from southwest China heads for Laos via Chin ..

Cargo from southwest China heads for Laos via China-Laos Railway

2 minutes ago
 Free parking and no toll charges in Abu Dhabi duri ..

Free parking and no toll charges in Abu Dhabi during New Year Holiday

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.