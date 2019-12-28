Iqra Aziz, Yasir Aziz tie knot

(@fidahassanain)

The fans love videos and pictures of beautiful couple.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2019) The renowned couple of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, finally tied knot here on Saturday.

The couple’s wedding ceremony under beautifully planned-way gave delight to their fans.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain both enjoyed wedding festivities like traditional “Mayoun” and “mehndi event” and hosted a grand reception for their relatives and friends on wedding day. Both signed Nikahnama wearing beautiful and embellished attires at the moment.

Iqral wrapped in all-red vibrant bespoke Nomi Ansari Lengha Choli –which was duly shared by Nomi Ansar on its Instagram page.

“Our most anticipated work this year was definitely this magnificent piece we customized for the lovely Iqra Aziz.

The full sleeved choli and heavy lehnga is fully bedazzled with red-on-red embroidery and hand worked embellishments that include sequins, gemstones and more.”

Yasir—the groom was giving a creamy look with an off-white creamy sherwani and was wearing a beautiful smile.

The artists and colleagues from showbiz industry took part in the wedding ceremony of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain. There were smiles everywhere. The participants liked the arrangement.

Mesmerizing look of the couple just left all their fans and friends smiling who shared their videos and pictures through their social media accounts.

Earlier, renowned artists sent best wishes and love to the couple over their wedding festivities.