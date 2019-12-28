UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain Tie Knot

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 08:29 PM

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain tie knot

The fans love videos and pictures of beautiful couple.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2019) The renowned couple of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, finally tied knot here on Saturday.

The couple’s wedding ceremony under beautifully planned-way gave delight to their fans.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain both enjoyed wedding festivities like traditional “Mayoun” and “mehndi event” and hosted a grand reception for their relatives and friends on wedding day. Both signed Nikahnama wearing beautiful and embellished attires at the moment.

Iqral wrapped in all-red vibrant bespoke Nomi Ansari Lengha Choli –which was duly shared by Nomi Ansar on its Instagram page.

“Our most anticipated work this year was definitely this magnificent piece we customized for the lovely Iqra Aziz.

The full sleeved choli and heavy lehnga is fully bedazzled with red-on-red embroidery and hand worked embellishments that include sequins, gemstones and more.”

Yasir—the groom was giving a creamy look with an off-white creamy sherwani and was wearing a beautiful smile.

The artists and colleagues from showbiz industry took part in the wedding ceremony of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain. There were smiles everywhere. The participants liked the arrangement.

Mesmerizing look of the couple just left all their fans and friends smiling who shared their videos and pictures through their social media accounts.

Earlier, renowned artists sent best wishes and love to the couple over their wedding festivities.

Related Topics

Showbiz Social Media Marriage Yasir Hussain All From Industry Best Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Law ministry issues notification about NAB Amendme ..

4 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

14 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

14 minutes ago

People show love, support for PPP Chairman at Liaq ..

14 minutes ago

French Police Deploy Tear Gas During Protests in P ..

26 minutes ago

Brighton beat Bournemouth to ease relegation fears ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.