Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s Pictures Of Honeymoon Trip Go Viral

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 05:26 PM

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s pictures of honeymoon trip go viral

The newly-wed couple is seen smiling and standing in a garden somewhere in any foreign land as both didn’t disclose destination for the fans.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2020) Without disclosing their destination, Iqra Aziz and Yasir shared their honeymoon pictures with fans and friends here on Saturday.

According to the details, the renowned couple of the showbiz industry—Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussaian are celebrating their honeymoon somewhere in any good foreign place but they did not disclose exact place except sharing pictures.

In one picture, Yasir was holding the hand of Iqra Aziz and smiling.

And in other picture, Iqra was holding his hand and he was smiling.

The background of the pictures, however, indicates that they are at some good piece of land in the world.

The pictures of newly-wed couple went viral on social media and were liked by large number of fans and friends.

Their pictures were liked the most on Instagram as they

The newly-weds gave a sneak peek inside their adorable and playful relationship when they posted pictures from their vacation on Instagram.

Iqra and Yasir got married to each other in a stunning daytime ceremony held in Karachi in attendance of their close friends and family members.

