Iqra Aziz’s sister writes the most heartwarming post for her

Wishes Iqra and Yasir the best adventures, exciting life and loving memories

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 31st July, 2019) Sidra Aziz, renowned actress Iqra Aziz’s sister who runs her blog with the name Namkeen Jalebi, has written the most heartwarming wish upon her sister’s engagement with Yasir Hussain.

Sharing a picture from Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s engagement ceremony, Sidra addressed Iqra, saying, “Now that the dust has settled and I am done with exams, let me put this out there as to how happy I am for you.”

She went on to say, “You have always been my bacha, my sister and the one I will move worlds for if possible. I know I am not there with you since 4 years, be it your birthdays or this day. But I want you to know how excited, happy and overwhelmed I am for this phase of your life.”

“You are an amazing daughter, sister and I am sure great fiancé too. I have met only one more pure-hearted woman than you, that is our mom,” she said.

She went on to say, “I read too many a things online about the proposal, about all the religious debate, moral debate and somewhere ethical too. I know how all of that has taken us aback and how we moved ahead despite of all the unnecessary discussions.”

For brother-in-law Yasir, she said, “you are an amazing person and I am happy that you both take care of each other this well.

I hope God blesses you both with the best adventures, exciting life and loving memories for this phase that is ahead of you both.”

Sidra also gave her sisterly suggestion to the couple.

“My suggestion to you both is, there are fights and then there are battles. We choose our battles and not the meagre fights and we choose our battles wisely and fight for them. May you both help each other grow more and better.”

Iqra responded to the post, saying, “I love you for always supporting and trusting me❤️ i miss you and come back soon INSHALLAH😘🤗”

Actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are officially engaged now.

The first picture from their engagement surfaced on social media yesterday where Iqra Aziz is seen wearing a white and gold outfit while Yasir Hussain is pulling off white shalwar kameez with maroon waistcoat.

The couple looks happy as they make their relationship official in a private engagement ceremony.

See the picture here: