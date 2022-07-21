Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Qurban actor says skydiving is definitely the bravest thing she has done yet.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2022) Lollywood star Iqra Aziz has stunned her fans and followers by skydivinig in Dubai.

The actress took to Instagram and shared the amazing video clip in which she is seen quite excited. She wrote, “This is definitely the bravest thing I’ve done yet” in the caption on Instagram. The video garnered millions of likes within no time and it has gone viral on the social media.

The skydiving attempt shows that she is very brave and adventurous kind of person.

The Qurban actor is one of the most followed celebrities on social media platforms.

She often shares the visual-sharing outlet to share pictures of herself, family moments and professional life.

She has preven herself by her impressive performances tv dramas an she has talent to play the role of protagonist and antagonist without breaking a sweat. Socha Na Tha, Ghairat, Qurban, Jhooti and others are the projects she worked on in the past.

Iqra tied knot with fellow actor Yasir Hussain in June 2019 after he proposed to her in a live show. Now she and Yasir are parent of a baby boy.