Iranian Actress Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Not Wearing Hijab - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Iranian movie and theater actress Afsaneh Bayegan has been sentenced to two years in prison and weekly sessions with a psychotherapist for not wearing a hijab, Iranian news agency Fars reported on Wednesday, citing Bayegan's lawyer.

In addition to the two-year sentence, which will be suspended for five years, and weekly visits to a psychological counseling center to treat her alleged antisocial personality disorder, Bayegan will also have to read and take notes on a book, presumably about the importance of complying with the hijab law, for two months, the report said. In addition, she will reportedly be banned from leaving the country and from using the internet, either on her own or with the help of others, for two years.

On Tuesday, Iranian media reported that another actress, Azadeh Samadi, was also sentenced to a six-month ban from using a cell phone or the internet for not wearing a hijab, and to visit a psychotherapist twice a week.

She will later have to provide authorities with a certificate confirming that she has been cured of an antisocial personality disorder.

On Sunday, police spokesman Saeed Montazerolmahdi announced the resumption of foot and vehicle patrols to ensure that women wear the hijab.

Wearing a hijab is mandatory under the Iranian law. Appearing in public without it is punishable by 10 days to two months in prison or a fine.�

Violent riots broke out in Iran in connection with the death of a young woman last fall. In September 2022, Mahsa Amini, 22, died under suspicious circumstances after being detained by the Guidance Patrol, which acts as morality police, for not wearing a hijab according to national standards. Protesters accused the authorities of causing Amini's death by fatally injuring her during her arrest, and women massively posted videos of themselves cutting their hair and burning their hijabs. The Iranian government has accused Western countries of supporting the protesters.